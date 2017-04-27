TCU, Purdue announce home and home football series

By The Associated Press

Purdue and TCU announced a two-game series in football, with the first one coming in 2019 and the next a decade later.

The Boilermakers will host the Horned Frogs on Sept. 14, 2019, and visit Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 8, 2029.

Purdue and TCU have met twice previously, opening the 1969 and 1970 seasons against each other. Purdue won the opener 42-35 in Fort Worth and the second, game, too, 15-0 at home.

