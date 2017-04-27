Court: Employers can pay women less based on past salaries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Employers can legally pay women less than men for the same work based on differences in the workers' previous salaries, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.
The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower-court ruling that said pay differences based exclusively on prior salaries were discriminatory under the federal Equal Pay Act.
That's because women's earlier salaries are likely to be lower than men's because of gender bias, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Seng said in a 2015 decision.
A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit cited a 1982 ruling by the court that said employers could use previous salary information as long as they applied it reasonably and had a business policy that justified it.
"This decision is a step in the wrong direction if we're trying to really ensure that women have work opportunities of equal pay," said Deborah Rhode, who teaches gender equity law at Stanford Law School. "You can't allow prior discriminatory salary setting to justify future ones or you perpetuate the discrimination."
Activists held rallies around the country earlier this month on Equal Pay Day to highlight the wage gap between men and women. Women made about 80 cents for every dollar men earned in 2015, according to U.S. government data.
The 9th Circuit ruling came in a lawsuit by a California school employee, Aileen Rizo, who learned in 2012 while having lunch with her colleagues that her male counterparts were making more than she was.
A message left for Rizo's lawyer, Dan Siegel, was not immediately returned.
Fresno County public schools hired Rizo as a math consultant in 2009 for $63,000 a year. The county had a standard policy that added 5 percent to her previous pay as a middle school math teacher in Arizona. But that was not enough to meet the minimum salary for her position, so the county bumped her up.
The Equal Pay Act, signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, forbids employers from paying women less than men based on sex for equal work performed under similar working conditions. But it creates exemptions when pay is based on seniority, merit, quantity or quality of work or "any other factor other than sex."
The county argued that basing starting salaries primarily on previous pay prevents subjective determinations of a new employee's value. The 5 percent bump encourages candidates to leave their positions to work for the county, it said.
The 9th Circuit sent the case back to Seng to consider that and other justifications the county provided for using previous salaries.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining supportMore >>