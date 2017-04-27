Crews responding to house fire in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a working house fire in the Highlands, Metrosafe confirms.

The fire is in a house in the 1300 block of Tyler Park Drive.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

It is believed everyone got out safe and there were no injuries.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.