HPD: Car found running in intersection, 3 people inside passed out on K2

Henderson police say three people were arrested after they were found passed out in a running car.

Officers say the car was found around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Old Madisonville Road and Madison Street.

They say Joshua Lewis was passed out in the driver's seat, and Brettleine Hulsey and Cody Holderfield were passengers.

Police say after they woke everyone up, Lewis admitted to smoking K-2. They say Hulsey and Holderfield were drooling and told them they just decided to take a nap.

Lewis is charged with DUI. Hulsey and Holderfield were arrested for public intoxication.

(A mug shot for Hulsey was not available on the jail's website)

