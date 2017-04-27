NWS: EF1 tornado in Hickman Co., KY Wednesday night

You may have heard about a Louisville man who helped carry an exhausted runner across the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Last week, Mike Korfhage told us that his only regret was shedding the shirt of the charity he was running for, The Molly Johnson Foundation. Korfhage has been a part of Team Molly for several years, running races all over. The Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon is happening this Saturday and Team Molly will be there running with a purpose.