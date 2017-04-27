NWS: EF1 tornado in Hickman Co., KY Wednesday night - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NWS: EF1 tornado in Hickman Co., KY Wednesday night

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The National Weather Service in Paducah reports eastern Hickman County, Kentucky had an EF1 tornado on Wednesday night, April 26.

According to the preliminary report, there was also straight line wind damage and 95 miles per hour peak winds.

