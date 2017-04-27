Team Molly runners aim to stand out in KDF miniMarathon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You may have heard about a Louisville man who helped carry an exhausted runner across the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Last week, Mike Korfhage told us that his only regret was shedding the shirt of the charity he was running for, The Molly Johnson Foundation.

Korfhage has been a part of Team Molly for several years, running races all over. The Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon is happening this Saturday and Team Molly will be there running with a purpose.

In the last seven years, Team Molly, the group behind The Molly Johnson Foundation has covered hundreds of miles all over the country.

"They've raced Chicago several times and the Marine Corps Marathon, the Houston Marathon and then most recently we've heard about the Boston Marathon," Robin Johnson of the foundation said.

When the runners are crossing finish lines, it's hard to miss their bright shirts.

"Some of them will be sleeves, some of them will be tank tops, some will be shirtless like Mike Korfhage," founder Jojo Johnson laughed.

Korfhage was wearing his shirt when he started the Boston Marathon earlier this month, but by the end of it, the heat proved too much. He took it off, never imagining his act of kindness would be captured and shared all over. Looking back, he wished Molly's name would have been front and center.

"There's just no way that Mike would not stop and help that guy," Jojo Johnson said.

The Molly Johnson Foundation was started by Jojo and Robin Johnson in honor of their daughter who died at age 11. Molly was their second child born with a rare condition. Their first, a son named Elliott, died before his first birthday. The Johnsons have made it their mission to help families of children with special needs, from bathroom remodels to dealing with insurance companies.

"If we as the foundation can help and reach out to as many families as possible and people that we meet to make a small difference in their life and make their daily life just a little bit easier that's what it is all about," Robin Johnson said.

Getting the message out, one step at a time and when it gets tough, runners look to Molly to push them through.

"When you realize you are running for a cause all that stuff goes away," Korfhage said.

"They put a picture of her on their visor or their cap and they said when I get really, really tired, I'm going to look up at that picture and the struggles that she went through and the obstacles that she overcame," Jojo Johnson said. "If she can do it, I can do it."

To learn more about The Molly Johnson Foundation, click here http://www.themollyjohnsonfoundation.org/

They will have about 50 runners in Saturday's race. They are also planning a 5K of their own this summer.

