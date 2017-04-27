ISP says secluded road makes shooting investigation tougher

Two teens from Louisville were found shot on a Southern Indiana roadside, and police are struggling to find leads. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Two teens from Louisville were found shot on a Southern Indiana roadside, and police are struggling to find leads. The two young men were found without a vehicle on the Salem Bypass.

The deceased, 18-year-old Marty Patterson III, and the wounded, 19-year-old Delquan Standard, were found after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

“My guess is they didn't know they was this close to a house,” Angela Taylor said.

Taylor’s parents own a home that is hidden from the bypass behind a slight hill. Taylor says they heard gun shots around 9:15 p.m.

“We are from the mountains so we don't really pay attention to gun shots until the police showed up,” Taylor said.

While driving on the on the Salem Bypass west of State Road 60, a passerby discovered Patterson and Standard shot. Patterson later died at Saint Vincent's hospital in Salem.

“I would have never in a million years would have thought that this would have happened in our back door this is close to home,” Taylor said.

The Salem Bypass is secluded and very dark at night.

“There is no bones about it. This is going to be a very difficult case,” Sergeant Jerry Goodin said.

Now investigators are trying to figure out why the two Louisville teens were in Salem in the first place.

“The way we look at it as a police agency is anytime anyone is shot it's a major tragedy,” Taylor said.

Investigators want to know why they were shot on the normally quiet stretch of road.

“It scared us to death," Taylor said. "Me and my husband stayed out here a while, and I would have never thought it would have happened here."

Indiana State Police are asking if any one saw anything out of the norm that they contact law enforcement.

