Cardinals sweep doubleheader from Blue Jays

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar climbs the outfield wall after a 2-run home run hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, April 27, ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk hits a 2-run home run during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong (16) jogs in to score as Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher J.P. Howell (56) walks off the field following a walk-off grand slam by Matt Carpenter in the 11th inning of the first baseball game of...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, right, and Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin watch Carpenter's grand slam in the 11th inning to defeat the Blue Jays 8-4 in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, April ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 in 11 innings in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, April 27, 2017...

By NATE LATSCHAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dexter Fowler, Greg Garcia and Matt Adams each had three hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4 on Thursday night to sweep a day-night doubleheader.

The Cardinals won the opener, 8-4, in 11 innings on Matt Carpenter's grand slam.

St. Louis scored three times in the first inning of the nightcap.

After Fowler and Garcia hit back-to-back singles, Matt Carpenter plated a run with a groundout and Stephen Piscotty hit an RBI sacrifice fly. Randal Grichuk followed with an infield single and scored on Matt Adams' opposite-field double into the left field corner.

Fowler added a solo home run, his third of the season, in the second inning. Matt Adams had an RBI single in the third. Piscotty had an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth to make it 6-0.

Adam Wainwright (2-3) got the win in the nightcap while Matt Bowman (1-0) won the opener.

Ryan Tepera (1-1) and Casey Lawrence (0-3) took the losses.

In the opener, the Cardinals scored four times off Toronto's bullpen in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to tie the score, capped by Randal Grichuk's homer off Roberto Osuna.

Yadier Molina led off with a double and Grichuk connected two outs later, giving Osuna his third blown save.

Mat Latos, making his second start of the season for Toronto, scattered three hits over six shutout innings, striking out four and walking four.

Carlos Martinez allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Russell Martin hit a solo homer in the second, his third of the year.

IN THE CROWD

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, who had a goal and two assists in his team's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in the opener of their second-round playoff series Wednesday night, sat near the Blue Jays' dugout on his team's off day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister on right index finger) is expected to throw a side session on Friday and could start Sunday against Tampa Bay. If Sanchez starts Sunday, RHP Marco Estrada will pitch Monday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (2-3, 3.10) will face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Stroman is coming off a complete-game win over the Angels where he allowed two runs on seven hits.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (2-1, 2.70) opens a three-game series against the visiting Reds. Lynn won his last two starts, against the Pirates and Brewers, allowing just one run on six hits over 13 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.