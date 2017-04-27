WAVE 3 News Editorial - April 27, 2017: Positive Developments

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Encouraging signs from all parts of the Commonwealth abound.

Eastern Kentucky will see a new aluminum mill employing 550 people, after 1,000 construction workers build it next year. The Braidy Industry CEO said the plight of 630 laid-off steelworkers drew him to choose Greenup County, as well as the new right-to-work status of Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky is celebrating Amazon’s decision to place its worldwide cargo hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

Louisville is preparing to welcome two more bourbon distilleries downtown next year, after opening Angels Envy and soon Rabbit Hole this year.

Before Derby next year, the Omni will open in Louisville, reshaping the entire look and feel of downtown, and offering another place for Bourbon Trail visitors to stay. Last year, 70% of bourbon trail visitors came from outside Kentucky, representing every state except North Dakota.

Central Kentucky received great news this month when Toyota said it would spend more than $1.3 billion to upgrade technology and replace and repair equipment at its plant in Georgetown, welcome news to the more than 82-hundred people who work there.

As Kentucky lawmakers wrestle with expanding the revenue base to address critical needs, all of these developments will help.

