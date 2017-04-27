Officer-involved shooting in Shively under investigation

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Shively Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

That scene is in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive near Crums Lane.

One person was shot by an officer and transported to University Hospital, their condition is unknown, Shively Police confirm.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

