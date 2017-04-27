FRONTSIDE FINISHES: See video of several Derby horses' workouts Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If it's late April in Louisville, you know there are horses working out at Churchill Downs.
WAVE 3 News photographer Lee Holeman has been manning his post all week so far, fixing his camera on the stretch as contending horses go through their workouts.
Take a look at some of the video below:
+ Always Dreaming looks a little distracted
+ State Of Honor looks like a closer
+ Classic Empire stretches his legs
+ Gunnevera glides down the stretch
+ Tequila shoots down the stretch at Churchill
+ Practical Joke's morning work is serious business
+ McCraken goes for a stroll
+ J Boys Echo cruises around the track
