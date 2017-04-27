LMPD searching for missing teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

His name is Rebecca Dorsey.

She is a white female, 5'4", 130 lbs, with blue eyes and light brown hair which is believed to be long and straight, with bangs.

She had blue braces when she was last seen. She wears glasses at times.

If seen, do not approach. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

