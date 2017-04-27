LMPD searching for missing teen

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
LMPD has issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
LMPD has issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shively.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shively.More >>
The number of active shooter situations has increased dramatically in recent years. The question is, if you were in your office, would you be able to determine if you heard a gunshot?More >>
The number of active shooter situations has increased dramatically in recent years. The question is, if you were in your office, would you be able to determine if you heard a gunshot?More >>
WAVE 3 News and WAVE3.com are thrilled to announce the Inside The Rail app, the first-ever free Kentucky Derby mobile app offered by a Louisville television station.More >>