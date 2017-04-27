UPDATE: Missing teenager found - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing teenager found

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The search for a missing teenager has ended.

Rebecca Dorsey, 15, has been found safe.

The Operation Return Home that was issued for her Thursday night has been canceled.

Police did not say where Dorsey was found.  

