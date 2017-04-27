The Latest: Dolphins get Missouri defensive end Harris

Mentor native Mitch Trubisky was selected No. 2 overall in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.

Patrick Mahomes impressed a lot of teams during face to face meetings and workouts. Kansas City aggressively moved up from the 27th pick to the 10th overall pick to land the Red Raider Quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes drafted by Kansas City with the 10th overall pick

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins addressed one of their many defensive needs by selecting Missouri end Charles Harris with the 22nd pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-3, 253-pound Harris is considered better as a pass rusher than against the run. He had seven sacks in 2015 and nine last year.

Harris joins a defense that allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards last season even though Miami made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. He'll likely be groomed as a replacement for five-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Wake, who is 35.

The Dolphins chose Harris over Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who was among the highly regarded defensive players still on the board.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.

10:30 p.m.

The Detroit Lions drafted Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis with the No. 21 pick in the NFL draft.

Detroit addressed a desperate need, adding a player who could fill in for released linebacker DeAndre Levy and perhaps bolster the franchise's weakest link.

The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Davis missed about a third of last season with an ankle injury, but was still second-team All-SEC. He played in nine games, making 60 tackles, including two sacks.

The Lions most significant additions this offseason have been on offense, signing veteran linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang.

10:38 p.m.

The Denver Broncos have selected Utah tackle Garrett Bolles with the 20th pick in the NFL draft.

Bolles' selection fills a dire need at left tackle for the Broncos as they seek to bounce back from the first playoff-less season in GM John Elway's six-year tenure.

Bolles overcame a wayward time as a teenager to salvage his football future. The 24-year-old served his Mormon mission in Denver, so he was thrilled when Elway called him.

He declared, "Denver, I'm coming home!" as he held his newborn son in his arms at the draft.

The 6-foot-5, 297-pound Bolles was the first offensive linemen selected. His footwork, athleticism and playing style were impressive even though he played just one season of major college football.

10:25 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Alabama tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick in the NFL draft, providing young quarterback Jameis Winston with another playmaker for an improved offense.

Winston threw for more than 4,000 yards each of the past two seasons, however the Bucs have struggled to score points.

General manager Jason Licht and coach Dirk Koetter are counting on him to be able to get the ball in the end zone with more regularity after adding Howard, as well as veteran receiver DeSean Jackson in free agency.

10:20 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have addressed their secondary concerns by taking versatile Southern California cornerback Adoree Jackson with the 18th pick in the draft.

Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back while also playing receiver. Jackson also scored four career touchdowns on punt returns and four more on kickoff returns.

It was the first time the Titans used a first-round pick on a defensive player since 2010, when they took Georgia Tech defensive end/outside linebacker Derrick Morgan.

Tennessee ranked 30th in the NFL in pass defense last season and lost its most experienced cornerback earlier this month when they released Jason McCourty, though they did sign Logan Ryan away from New England in March.

10:15 p.m.

The Washington Redskins have taken Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with the 17th pick in the NFL draft.

Allen can play inside or outside along the line and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2016, but there are medical concerns about shoulder problems that affected his draft stock.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds, Allen is a senior who should instantly upgrade a defensive line that was one of the biggest weaknesses on a Redskins team that failed to make the playoffs last season. Washington's defense ranked 28th in the league and was particularly poor on third downs and against the run.

Eight of the top 12 picks Thursday night were on offense, sending some of the top defensive talent tumbling, which worked in Washington's favor.

Allen was the fifth consecutive defensive player selected.

10:07 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens have selected Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th pick in the NFL draft.

Baltimore was eager to get depth at cornerback. Jimmy Smith played the position well, but he's missed time with injuries in two of the last three years.

The Ravens finished 8-8, missing the playoffs for a second straight year and improving the pass defense became a huge priority.

Humphrey is the son of former Alabama running back Bobby Humphrey.

The Ravens entered the draft with plenty of needs - most notably wide receiver, pass rusher and cornerback.

9:45 p.m.

The Houston Texans addressed their need at quarterback by trading with Cleveland to select Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.

The Texans traded away the 25th overall pick in this year's draft as well as their first-round selection next season to nab Watson.

The Browns already have Houston's second-round pick in 2018 after the trade for Brock Osweiler this offseason. Houston was in desperate need of a quarterback because they gave up on Osweiler after one inconsistent season.

The only quarterbacks on the roster were Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden.

Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns last season to lead Clemson to the national title.

9:20 p.m.

The Chiefs traded their first- and third-round picks this year and their first-round pick next year to the Bills to grab Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection.

It's the first time Kansas City took a quarterback in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983.

The Chiefs sent the No. 27 and No. 91 overall picks in this year's draft to Buffalo in order to acquire a successor to Alex Smith. Their veteran starter has two years remaining on his contract, though Smith becomes inexpensive to release after next season if Mahomes comes along quickly.

Mahomes was the second quarterback taken behind North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky. Kansas City also took him ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Deshaun Watson of Clemson.

9:01 p.m.

The Panthers selected versatile running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, giving former MVP Cam Newton some needed help.

Along with his ability to run the ball, the 5-foot-10, 202-pound McCaffrey has the ability to play slot receiver and return kicks. He set an NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015, rushing for 2,019 yards along with 645 yards receiving and 1,070 on kickoff returns.

While some questions remain over McCaffrey's ability to be an every down back in the NFL, he won't have to fill that role in Carolina - at least not immediately.

He's expected to split time with nine-year veteran Jonathan Stewart.

Carolina's offense took a step back last season after reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.

McCaffrey figures to help bolster that completion percentage by serving as an outlet for Newton on short slant routes and dump downs because of his abilities as a receiver.

8:59 p.m.

The Chargers have used their first draft choice after their move to Los Angeles on Clemson receiver Mike Williams.

The 6-foot-3 Williams won the national title last season, and the Chargers passed over a handful of elite defensive prospects to add a big-play target for Philip Rivers with the seventh overall selection.

The Chargers have been looking for a dominant receiver since Vincent Jackson left for Tampa Bay in 2012. Their top pass-catcher last season in San Diego was 6-foot-4 Tyrell Williams, who could team with his new teammates to provide an imposing size matchup for any defense.

Williams is the second receiver taken in the first seven picks.

8:55 p.m.

The New York Jets have selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

The son of former New York Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.

Adams was expected to go within the top three picks. In three seasons at LSU, he had five interceptions and 127 tackles and established himself as a terrific defender in both man and zone coverage along with solid skills in the run defense.

The Jets' starting safeties last season were Calvin Pryor, a first-rounder in 2014 who has been a bit of a disappointment, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist, who is coming off a serious knee injury.

8:48 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have given quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan's Corey Davis with the fifth pick in the NFL draft.

Davis ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions.

The Titans got a breakthrough season last year from Rishard Matthews but need another wide receiver after allowing Kendall Wright to sign with Chicago as a free agent.

The Titans obtained the pick as part of the trade that sent last year's No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans also have the 18th pick.

8:39 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, giving Tom Coughlin the bruising back he craves in his return to the floundering franchise.

Fournette should boost one of the league's worst offenses and take some pressure off struggling quarterback Blake Bortles.

Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons in Baton Rouge, despite missing five games with an ankle injury in 2016. He averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

The Jaguars addressed most of their defensive needs in free agency, leaving them to go heavy on the offense in the draft.

8:29 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have taken Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

General manager John Lynch traded down one spot with Chicago to get extra picks in the second and third round this year and a third-rounder next year. The Bears took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the pick.

This is the third straight year the Niners have taken a defensive lineman with their first pick. They took Arik Armstead in 2015 and DeForest Buckner last year.

8:21 p.m.

The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

8:10 p.m.

No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

