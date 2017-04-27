Offensive draft early, QBs prized after Garrett is No. 1

Cleveland 19 Sports is in Pennsylvania, following the Cleveland Browns and all the other 31 NFL teams. It's Draft Day in Philadelphia!More >>
Patrick Mahomes impressed a lot of teams during face to face meetings and workouts. Kansas City aggressively moved up from the 27th pick to the 10th overall pick to land the Red Raider Quarterback.More >>
One Myles Garrett tweet read: "BREAKING: Ben Roethlisberger just retired
#NFLDraft2017 #mylesgarrett"
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
With the 6th pick of the first round, the New York Jets have picked former LSU safety Jamal Adams.More >>
Mentor native Mitch Trubisky was selected No. 2 overall in Thursday's NFL Draft.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted former LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the 4th pick of the first round.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
