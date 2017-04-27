Off-duty Border Patrol agent may have started Arizona fire

An off-duty Border Patrol agent is being investigated for possibly starting a large wildfire in southeastern Arizona while target shooting last weekend, authorities said Thursday.
Border Patrol officials said in statement that they were aware the investigation about how the fire began Sunday "involves an off-duty Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent" that they did not identify.
"The agent was involved in recreational shooting and immediately reported the fire after it begun," officials with the Tucson Sector added.
They referred all questions about the investigation to state fire officials, who were holding an informational meeting Thursday night in Cochise County and didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.
U.S. Forest Service law-enforcement personnel are investigating the cause of the fire and officials previously said it was human-caused because there was no lightning nearby when it started Sunday about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Green Valley.
High winds Thursday afternoon forced officials to ground aircraft as crews worked to contain the wildfire that has burned 63 square miles (163 sq. kilometers) of grass, brush and trees on a 45-mile-long path.
Firefighters took advantage of reduced winds Wednesday to build containment lines around 30 percent of the fire's perimeter, up from 7 percent a day earlier, but forecasters issued red flag warnings of stronger winds into Friday with possible gusts of up to 35 mph.
Combined with low humidity, the stronger winds make for "prime fire conditions," said Manny Cordova, a spokesman for incident management team overseeing the firefighting effort.
"Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely spread rapidly," the National Weather Service said.
The high-risk weather also has prompted fire officials to warn the public to be vigilant against accidentally starting fires from sparks from machinery or from chains dragged by vehicles.
Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for hundreds of homes in rural areas of Cochise County near Interstate 10.
The fire so far has coursed through sparsely populated areas, forcing limited evacuations and closing a state highway but causing no reported structural damage.
Cordova said 80 to 100 dwellings have been evacuated during the fire, but some people have been allowed to return to their homes.
Those include 11 nuns who were provided overnight shelter at a bed-and-breakfast after being ordered to leave their abbey before the fire changed direction.
Evacuation centers have been established in the area, but most evacuees have stayed with family and friends.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining supportMore >>