Three arrested in 2016 Scott Co. double homicide

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Three men were charged by Scott County authorities Thursday in connection with the deaths of Michele Brewer and Jesse Bowling.

Brewer and Bowling were found shot to death in a Scott County home on March 27, 2016.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 2 shot, killed at home in Scott Co.

Scott County Sheriffs believe Roger McIntosh, 57 of Crothersville, Indiana, Phillip McIntosh, 54, of North Vernon, Indiana and David McIntosh, 52, of North Vernon, Indiana were responsible for the crime.

Roger and Phillip McIntosh were each charged with two counts of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

David McIntosh was charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

