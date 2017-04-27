Pizza buffet opens in Owensboro

The pizza buffet located behind Krispy Kreme on Frederica Street opened its doors on Thursday (WFIE)

Pizza fans in Owensboro have a new option: Chef's Pizzeria.

This is the second restaurant for the owner who also manages Chef's Kitchen.

Owners say they wanted to provide the city with some quality one of a kind pizza, buffet style.

