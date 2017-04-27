Linkin' Bridge to sing 'My Old Kentucky Home' to open Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville natives and America's Got Talent stars Linkin' Bridge will perform to open the 2017 Pegasus Parade.

The group will sing 'My Old Kentucky Home'.

Linkin' Bridge will also be honorary grand marshals of the Pegasus Parade.

The 62nd annual parade will march down Broadway Thursday, May 4 and will air live beginning at 5:30 p.m. exclusively on WAVE 3 News. It will also be live streamed on wave3.com and the WAVE 3 News and Inside the Rail mobile apps.

Linkin' Bridge consists of Louisville natives Shon 'China' Lacy, Montre Davis, Ekoe Alexanda and Big Rome Kimbrough.

