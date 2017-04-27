Annie Moore's Derby Diary (is a painful one!)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Kentucky Derby 143 approaches, everyone will have their tips and tricks to help you pull off the perfect look on Derby Day. My tip is simple -- wear flats.

Not because it’s hot this season or what all the stars will be wearing, but because it might just save you from needing emergency medical attention.

I begin this tale with the qualifier that I am one of the more accident-prone people to exist outside of the Three Stooges. I’ve lived with the realization that gravity is against me, and the universe will conspire against me at the worst times, often resulting in comical stunts that should have a laugh track playing in the background.

I’ve fallen down in parking lots, at school, at the gym. I’ve fallen down at work, at home and on one occasion -- which my dad particularly enjoys recounting -- in the middle of an ice cream parlor.

At the 2014 Kentucky Oaks, I didn’t fall down.

I was covering my first Oaks and Derby professionally for another station here in town. Months of preparation went into the planning and execution of the perfect Oaks outfit. The custom fascinator; the pink dress and the perfect tan, strappy, patent leather, Steve Madden heels. The same high heels that would eventually be my demise.

We showed up at the track early that morning when it was still dark outside. I maintain that Churchill Downs is its most beautiful as the sun rises over the twin spires and your feet don’t yet hurt.

It was a long, glorious day of running around the track, covering an event I’d only dreamed of previously. Sure, my shoes were cutting off the circulation to my toes, but who really needs toes anyway?

We had made it all the way to the call of "Rider’s Up!" for the Oaks race itself and were in the paddock. I was sure at this moment in time, I would transcend straight to heaven while "My Old Kentucky Home" played over the loudspeaker.

After roughly 12 hours of standing, walking and intermittent running, my feet had long since stopped talking to me. Which was all the same, because when we were speaking, they didn’t have much positive to say.

My transcendent moment was all at once interrupted by the unwelcome news of an issue with our feed in the media center. We needed to rush back immediately.

I was no longer having visions of John Steinbeck quotes and flower garlands. I was focused on getting back and fixing the problem.

We had been standing still for a while, and the first step I took was a shocking reminder.

Oh yeah, these shoes were designed as a torture device for feet everywhere.

There was no way I was letting these stupid shoes get in the way of my job. So I quickly unbuckled them and took off running.

Just as I began to run, and the action movie theme music started to play in my head, I was alarmed at a sharp pain in my right heel. I looked down to discover a two-inch piece of broken beer bottle sticking out of my foot.

I stared at it for roughly five seconds, reveling in my stupidity and my hatred for Steve Madden and shoe manufacturers everywhere. I then proceeded to limp-run the rest of the distance to the media center.

We remedied the connection issue, Untapable won the Kentucky Oaks, jockey Rosie Napravnik on board. We watched as they draped that beautiful garland of lilies over her, then set up for the news conference afterward.

If I’m being honest, I don’t remember much of what the connections said. Probably something about a "special horse" and "being thankful." I was more focused on my present dilemma, which was putting zero weight on my right foot, while simultaneously not making it obvious I was hurt so I could keep working.

To this day, I maintain I pulled that balancing act off pretty well. It really was a balancing act, I was basically standing like a flamingo, but less graceful.

Nevertheless, I made it through the news conference. Our immediate work was done, and I felt like it was as good a time as ever to let my direct supervisor know I had a little mishap about two hours ago.

Upon seeing my heel, glass shard and all, he thought maybe it’d be best to get some medical attention. The wonderful health professionals came, put me in a wheelchair and took me to the first-aid area for treatment.

I have to take a moment here, to give credit to the first-aid folks at Churchill Downs. By the time I met them, it was late on Oaks Friday, most people had gone home. I’m going to estimate they had dealt with roughly one gazillion drunk, overheated or dehydrated people. And they greeted me with smiles, reassurance and gave me excellent medical care.

They removed the glass from my foot, patched me up and sent me on my way. As I left the medical station, shoes in hand, I looked up and watched as the sun set back down over those wonderful Twin Spires.

Here I was, 15 or so hours later, bandaged and bruised after one day, and there they stood. Resolute after 122 years, as composed and breath-taking as ever.

Churchill Downs, thank God for her. The eternally graceful structure that welcomes millions of us every year while never faltering in her timeless excellence and beauty.

That Oaks I realized a couple of really important things. First, only an idiot wears patent, leather, strappy heels to the track. Second, the first-aid staff at Churchill Downs is probably the most undervalued and lesser-known group of people at the track, and they should be up for sainthood.

But mostly, I realized that any day spent in the shadow of those spires, with the sights and smells that only a day at Churchill Downs can bring, is the most magical gift of a day.

This Derby season, if you’re fortunate to go to the track, take a moment and take in the gravity of the experience. Breathe in the rare air that fills every corner. Even if your friends grab your hand as they stumble out the front gates, even if you have a million things to do, even if you’re injured. Take a moment to turn around, and look at those timeless, perfect spires.

