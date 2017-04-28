Young cancer survivor gets his wish at NFL draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - T.J. Owuanibe got his wish: The 14-year-old shared center stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the Baltimore Ravens' top draft pick.
The eighth grader at McDonogh School in Baltimore was diagnosed two years ago with brain cancer. He recently told Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic that he longed to join Goodell at the podium in Philadelphia when the Ravens - his favorite team - made their first-round selection.
And so, when Baltimore decided Thursday night to take Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick, Owuanibe jumped into action to help complete the process.
Wearing a grey suit, a bowtie, a light blue shirt and a very serious expression, Owuanibe nervously stood next to Goodell, who shared the youth's background with a national audience.
Owuanibe stood stoically until Goodell said, "He loves the Ravens."
And then the boy finally smiled.
An instant after that, Goodell stepped aside and let Owuanibe move behind the microphone - which was too high. After Goodell made a quick adjustment to the microphone, Owuanibe pumped his fist and told football fans around the world who the Ravens picked at No. 16.
Owuanibe loved the Ravens long before he was diagnosed with cancer. In recent year, the teenager met with the coaching staff and several players at training camp through another nonprofit organization, the Casey Cares Foundation.
Thus, when his wish was presented to the Ravens front office, the team happily complied. Coach John Harbaugh informed T.J. that his wish has been granted.
T.J.'s cancer is now in remission.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining supportMore >>