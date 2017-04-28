Spurs advance: San Antonio beats Grizzlies 103-96 in Game 6

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Fans cheer as Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, left, moves down the court during the second half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in ...

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, right, and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, left, react to an official's call during the second half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27, 20...

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, right, talks with forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Memph...

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shouts during the second half of Game 6 in the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) as Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) and Spurs center Pau Gasol, back left, move for position during the second half of Gam...

By TERESA M. WALKERAP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 103-96 Thursday night to take the series 4-2.

The Spurs now have beaten Memphis four of the five playoff series between these teams, and this was San Antonio's second straight win over the Grizzlies in the first round.

Tony Parker added 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting, while LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Patty Mills had 10 points off the bench for the Spurs. San Antonio outrebounded Memphis 46-28, with 16 of those offensive boards. That led to 17 second-chance points.

Their semifinal with Houston will start Monday night in San Antonio.

Mike Conley scored 26 points, leading the five Memphis starters in double digits. Marc Gasol added 18, Zach Randolph 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Vince Carter had 12 points.

