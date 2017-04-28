FIFA audit official admits bribery in US federal probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - The sprawling American investigation of bribery and corruption in international soccer has reached into Asia and claimed the first guilty plea from a senior official in the new FIFA leadership.
A member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee, Richard Lai of Guam, was suspended by the Asian Football Confederation on Friday after admitting to taking about $1 million in bribes related to elections and buying influence among FIFA voters.
Lai, a United States citizen and president of Guam's soccer federation since 2001, plead guilty in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday.
The AFC executive committee member admitted to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy in connection with multiple schemes to accept and pay bribes to soccer officials.
In a statement Friday, the Malaysia-based Asian soccer body said it "provisionally suspended Richard Lai from football with immediate effect."
The FIFA ethics committee, which typically imposes life bans on officials who plead guilty in Brooklyn, is likely to apply its sanction later Friday.
Neither FIFA nor its independent ethics committee immediately responded to a request for comment.
Lai's case marks a stunning step forward in the American federal investigation, which had indicted or taken guilty pleas from more than 40 people and marketing agencies linked to soccer in the Americas since 2015.
The latest plea reaches deep into Asian soccer for the first time and involves an official who retained his position monitoring FIFA's multi-billion dollar income and spending in the transition from former president Sepp Blatter to his successor Gianni Infantino.
Lai also pleaded guilty to failing to disclose foreign bank accounts and agreed to pay more than $1.1 million in forfeiture and penalties. The plea was entered before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen.
Bridget M. Rohde, an Acting U.S. Attorney, announced the guilty plea and said it "marks another important step in our ongoing effort to root out corruption in international soccer."
"The defendant abused the trust placed in him as a soccer official in order to line his own pockets. The defendant's breach of trust was particularly significant given his position as a member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance committee, which must play an important and independent role if corruption within FIFA is to be eliminated."
According to the criminal information to which Lai pleaded guilty, he received more than $850,000 in bribes between 2009 and 2014 from a faction of soccer officials in the Asian region in exchange for using his influence as a soccer official. The cash was intended to advance the interests of the faction that bribed him, including by helping officials in that faction identify other officials to offer bribes.
Lai also received $100,000 in bribes in 2011 from an official of the AFC who was then running for the FIFA presidency, in exchange for Lai's vote and support in the then-upcoming FIFA presidential election.
Mohamed bin Hammam, the AFC president who was running against Blatter in that FIFA election, was later banned for life from soccer by FIFA.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining supportMore >>