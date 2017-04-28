Unbridled Eve Gala celebrity guest list announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The celebrity guest list for the sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala was announced Friday, and it's a who's who of notable names from film, television, music, comedy and sports.

The event, held Friday evening, May 6 at the Galt House Hotel, is an official Kentucky Derby Festival event and will feature musical performances by the following:

Morris Day and The Time

Taio Cruz

The Crashers

John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas)

Farewell Angelina

Wally Palmar (The Romantics)

Celebrity and VIP attendees will include the following:

Sharon Stone (actress/producer)

Selma Blair (actress)

Mira Sorvino (Oscar-winning actress)

Paul Sorvino (actor/singer/writer)

Christopher Backus (actor)

Beau Bridges (Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy Award-winning actor/director)

Victor Espinoza (2015 Triple Crown-winning jockey)

Jean Cruguet (1977 Triple Crown-winning jockey)

Mario Gutierrez (Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey, 2017 Derby mount: Irap)

Mike Smith (Hall of Fame jockey, 2017 Derby mount: Girvin)

Julien Leparoux (Eclipse Award-winning jockey, 2017 Derby mount: Classic Empire)

Bob Guiney (actor/singer/talk show host, former star of The Bachelor)

Bobbie-Jill Laughlin (sportscaster, scout for Los Angeles Lakers)

Robin Meade (anchor, HLN Morning Express)

Warren Moon (Hall of Fame NFL player)

Alex Reymundo (comedian/actor)

Nora Roberts (best-selling author)

J.D. Shelburne (country music singer/Spencer County native)

Bob Van Dillen (meteorologist, HLN Morning Express)

Jennifer Westhoven (reporter, HLN)

Bruce Wilder (photographer)

Luke Hancock (former UofL basketball star, 2013 NCAA MVP)

Justin Rose (professional golfer, Olympic gold medalist)

Mario Urrutia (former UofL football star and NFL player)

Teddy Abrams (musical director of the Louisville Orchestra)

Mark "OZ" Geist (Benghazi hero, co-author of 13 Hours)

Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour star, Kentucky native)

Jennifer Fowler (winner, Amazing Race)

The Unbridled Eve Gala benefits numerous causes, including six-time beneficiary Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that fights childhood hunger by providing needy elementary students a backpack of food on the weekends. A portion of proceeds will also benefit sixteen other non-profit organizations.

WAVE 3 News will broadcast live from the Unbridled Eve Gala and several other Derby Eve galas during our special WAVE 3 News at the Galas special, which airs Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m.

