Unbridled Eve Gala celebrity guest list announced

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The celebrity guest list for the sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala was announced Friday, and it's a who's who of notable names from film, television, music, comedy and sports.

The event, held Friday evening, May 6 at the Galt House Hotel, is an official Kentucky Derby Festival event and will feature musical performances by the following:

  • Morris Day and The Time
  • Taio Cruz
  • The Crashers
  • John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas)
  • Farewell Angelina
  • Wally Palmar (The Romantics)

Celebrity and VIP attendees will include the following:

  • Sharon Stone (actress/producer)
  • Selma Blair (actress)
  • Mira Sorvino (Oscar-winning actress)
  • Paul Sorvino (actor/singer/writer)
  • Christopher Backus (actor)
  • Beau Bridges (Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy Award-winning actor/director)
  • Victor Espinoza (2015 Triple Crown-winning jockey)
  • Jean Cruguet (1977 Triple Crown-winning jockey)
  • Mario Gutierrez (Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey, 2017 Derby mount: Irap)
  • Mike Smith (Hall of Fame jockey, 2017 Derby mount: Girvin)
  • Julien Leparoux (Eclipse Award-winning jockey, 2017 Derby mount: Classic Empire)
  • Bob Guiney (actor/singer/talk show host, former star of The Bachelor)
  • Bobbie-Jill Laughlin (sportscaster, scout for Los Angeles Lakers)
  • Robin Meade (anchor, HLN Morning Express)
  • Warren Moon (Hall of Fame NFL player)
  • Alex Reymundo (comedian/actor)
  • Nora Roberts (best-selling author)
  • J.D. Shelburne (country music singer/Spencer County native)
  • Bob Van Dillen (meteorologist, HLN Morning Express)
  • Jennifer Westhoven (reporter, HLN)
  • Bruce Wilder (photographer)
  • Luke Hancock (former UofL basketball star, 2013 NCAA MVP)
  • Justin Rose (professional golfer, Olympic gold medalist)
  • Mario Urrutia (former UofL football star and NFL player)
  • Teddy Abrams (musical director of the Louisville Orchestra)
  • Mark "OZ" Geist (Benghazi hero, co-author of 13 Hours)
  • Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour star, Kentucky native)
  • Jennifer Fowler (winner, Amazing Race)

The Unbridled Eve Gala benefits numerous causes, including six-time beneficiary Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that fights childhood hunger by providing needy elementary students a backpack of food on the weekends. A portion of proceeds will also benefit sixteen other non-profit organizations.

WAVE 3 News will broadcast live from the Unbridled Eve Gala and several other Derby Eve galas during our special WAVE 3 News at the Galas special, which airs Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m.

Click here to follow the Unbridled Eve Gala on Facebook.

