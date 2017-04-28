VIDEO: Brian Goode earns group hug for Earliest Alert forecast for Oaks, Derby

VIDEO: Brian Goode earns group hug for Earliest Alert forecast f - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Christie Dutton, Lauren Jones and John Boel give Brian Goode a hug for his Earliest Alert Derby Day forecast. (Source WAVE 3 News) Christie Dutton, Lauren Jones and John Boel give Brian Goode a hug for his Earliest Alert Derby Day forecast. (Source WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With Oaks and Derby just a few days away, everyone wants to know what the forecast will be.

See why WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologist Brian Goode's Earliest Alert forecast earned him a group hug from the rest of the WAVE 3 News Sunrise gang.

>> WATCH: Brian Goode's group hug

Granted, this forecast is eight days out from Derby Day, so the Storm Tracking Team is still fine-tuning its predictions for May 5 and 6.

