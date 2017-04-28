Portion of KY 91 in Caldwell Co., KY blocked by two-car crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Portion of KY 91 in Caldwell Co., KY blocked by two-car crash

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A two-car crash has a portion of KY 91 in Caldwell County blocked.

KY 91 is blocked near the 17 mile marker in the Skinframe Creek area between Princeton and Fredonia.

Traffic is being rerouted to KY 139 and KY 70.

The estimated duration of the closure is three hours.

