Three small children present during Henderson drug raid

Two people are in the Henderson County Jail after a drug raid.

Deputies and Narcotics Task Force Detectives raided their apartment Thursday and found drugs and money, as well as three small children.

Deputies say the apartment belonged to 33-year-old Brittany Kitchens and 27-year-old Eric Crowe.

Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives obtained a search warrant as part of a meth trafficking investigation. The sheriff's office says detectives found meth, pot and cash inside.

Social Services were notified about the three small children who were in the apartment at the time of the raid.

