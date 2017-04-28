Knife attack at Transylvania University leaves 1 student injured - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Knife attack at Transylvania University leaves 1 student injured, suspect in custody

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - One person is in custody after an attack at Transylvania University in Lexington that sent a student to a hospital.

WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, is reporting that the attack involved a knife and that the injured female student is expected to be okay.

A post on Transylvania University's Twitter page says the incident happened at the campus coffee shop Friday morning. Students have been told to go to the Beck Center for updates.

Sayre School on the Transy campus remains on lock down, and streets in the area have been blocked off while police continue to investigate.

Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled.

Several Fayette County schools were on heightened alert for a time.

This story will be updated.

