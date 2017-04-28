Knife attack at Transylvania University leaves 1 student injured, suspect in custody

WLEX-TV reports the female victim will be okay. (Source: Leigh Searcy/WLEX-TV)

The university's Twitter page says one person was taken into custody. (Source: WLEX-TV)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - One person is in custody after an attack at Transylvania University in Lexington that sent a student to a hospital.

WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, is reporting that the attack involved a knife and that the injured female student is expected to be okay.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

A post on Transylvania University's Twitter page says the incident happened at the campus coffee shop Friday morning. Students have been told to go to the Beck Center for updates.

After an incident in our coffee shop, a suspect is in custody and a student has been sent to U.K. Hospital. Buildings are being secured. — Transylvania U. (@Transy) April 28, 2017

Sayre School on the Transy campus remains on lock down, and streets in the area have been blocked off while police continue to investigate.

Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Several Fayette County schools were on heightened alert for a time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.