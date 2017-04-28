Machete attack at Transylvania University possibly politically motivated

Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
LMPD responded to a call of a body Friday morning.More >>
LMPD responded to a call of a body Friday morning.More >>
The 16-month-old girl was on the front porch of her home in the 100 block of S. 37th Street with family members when shots were fired in 2014.More >>
The 16-month-old girl was on the front porch of her home in the 100 block of S. 37th Street with family members when shots were fired in 2014.More >>
Brooks faces robbery and kidnapping charges.More >>
Brooks faces robbery and kidnapping charges.More >>
Expect a mix of sun and clouds most of the day, but as a warm front approaches this afternoon, thunderstorms will start to pop on the radar.More >>
Expect a mix of sun and clouds most of the day, but as a warm front approaches this afternoon, thunderstorms will start to pop on the radar.More >>