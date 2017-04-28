Machete attack at Transylvania University possibly politically motivated

The university's Twitter page says one person was taken into custody. (Source: WLEX-TV)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A former Transylvania University student entered an on-campus coffee shop Friday morning armed with a machete and a bag full of knives and injured a woman in what may have been a politically motivated attack, police said.

WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, reported the female victim is a student who was attacked with the machete. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening cuts to her body. The suspect is in police custody.

Witnesses said an unidentified man walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. Friday and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.

"He asked the first girl if she was a Democrat or a Republican," witness Michael Soder told WLEX. "She said, 'Republican.' He said, 'Okay,' then asked some other girl. By that time, some of my friends were running out and yelling for us to leave, and I tried to stay behind to see if ... I mean, I didn't know what to do. I wanted to help, but I knew I should get out of there."

Classes at Transy were canceled for the rest of Friday. Counselors have been made available to help students as they process what happened.

After an incident in our coffee shop, a suspect is in custody and a student has been sent to U.K. Hospital. Buildings are being secured. — Transylvania U. (@Transy) April 28, 2017

Lexington police said campus officers acted swiftly to subdue the man before he could harm anyone else.

Several Fayette County schools were placed on heightened alert following the incident, and Sayre School, and independent school in Lexington, was placed on lockdown.



Roads near the scene of the incident remain blocked as police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated

