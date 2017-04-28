UPDATE: Suspect in Transylvania University machete attack identified

The university's Twitter page says one person was taken into custody. (Source: WLEX-TV)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A former Transylvania University student entered an on-campus coffee shop Friday morning armed with a machete and a bag full of knives and injured two women in what may have been a politically motivated attack, police said.

WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, reported one of the female victims is a student who was attacked with the machete. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening cuts to her body. Lexington police say another woman was treated at the scene.

Witnesses said a man, now identified by Lexington police as Mitchell W. Adkins, 19, of Cincinnati, OH, walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. Friday and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.

"He asked the first girl if she was a Democrat or a Republican," witness Michael Soder told WLEX. "She said, 'Republican.' He said, 'Okay,' then asked some other girl. By that time, some of my friends were running out and yelling for us to leave, and I tried to stay behind to see if ... I mean, I didn't know what to do. I wanted to help, but I knew I should get out of there."

Adkins, who has been treated at a hospital for self-inflicted injuries, is charged with one count of assault 1st, three counts of wanton endangerment 1st, and one count of assault 4th.

Classes at Transy were canceled for the rest of Friday. Counselors have been made available to help students as they process what happened.

After an incident in our coffee shop, a suspect is in custody and a student has been sent to U.K. Hospital. Buildings are being secured. — Transylvania U. (@Transy) April 28, 2017

Lexington police said campus police officers acted swiftly to subdue Adkins before he could harm anyone else.

Several Fayette County schools were placed on heightened alert following the incident, and Sayre School, an independent school in Lexington, was placed on lockdown.



Roads near the scene of the incident were blocked during the police investigation. Lexington police are still trying to determine a reason for the attack.

