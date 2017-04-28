3 men sentenced for killing toddler Ne'Riah Miller

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge on Friday followed a jury's recommended sentences for three men convicted of killing 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller in 2014.

The toddler was on the front porch of her home in the 100 block of S. 37th Street with family members when shots were fired. She was killed by a stray bullet. Her mother, Cierra Twyman, was injured by one.

William McLemore and Duwan Mason will serve 35-year prison terms. Demarkus Tramber will serve a 20-year sentence. He agreed to his sentence after reaching a deal with prosecutors in March. He will not be eligible for appeal.

This story will be updated.

