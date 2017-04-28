Police: Man duct taped homeowner during robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man faces charges numerous charges across the river after police said he duct taped and robbed a homeowner.

St. Matthews police arrested Michael Brooks, 30, on Thursday.

According to his arrest report, Brooks along with another person broke into a home on Thursday, April 20 armed with guns.

The duo used duct tape to tie the homeowner's hands while they robbed them, police said.

Brooks has been charged with robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

