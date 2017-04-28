Principal says she regrets decision about 'smash space'

KENSINGTON, Md. (AP) - An elementary school principal in Washington, D.C.'s suburbs is rethinking her idea to set up a "smash space" designed to let teachers hack away at a chair to relieve tension.
Kensington Parkwood Elementary School Principal Barbara Liess said in a letter sent home to parents Wednesday that she regrets her decision. She says the space was set up March 8 and she got the idea from reading business articles about companies providing ways to reduce stress.
Sarah Sirgo, a director of school support and improvement for the Montgomery County school district, told families the district doesn't condone this sort of behavior and officials are committed to providing employees with wellness support.
Officials wouldn't comment on whether any employees have been disciplined. Liess has been principal of the school since 2007.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
