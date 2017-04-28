LMPD investigating homicide in Russell neighborhood

LMPD responded to a call of a body found at 31st and River Park Drive (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the Russell neighborhood.

One person is dead in the area of S 31st Street and River Park Drive according to police.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in at 10:07 a.m. on Friday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.