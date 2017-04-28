North Central, Homestead stars win top basketball honors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis North Central's Kris Wilkes and Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin have been honored as the top Indiana high school basketball players.

Wilkes was named the 2017 IndyStar Mr. Basketball and McLaughlin as Miss Basketball during a ceremony Thursday night in Indianapolis.

The 6-8 Wilkes is a UCLA recruit who averaged 22 points and 7 rebounds a game during his a senior season. The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2pbWztX) Wilkes was picked on 185 of the 445 ballots submitted by coaches and media. Castle's Jack Nunge was second with 84 votes.

McLaughlin is a Purdue recruit who led Homestead to the Class 4A girls championship this year, averaging nearly 26 points a game. McLaughlin received 155 votes, while Gary West's Dana Evans was second with 91 votes.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

