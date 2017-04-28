Bobby Flay's Derby Diary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The life of a celebrity chef known across the globe is a busy one.

But Bobby Flay, a Louisville staple around Derby season, was kind of enough to share a few memories from his Derby notebook with WAVE 3 News' Shannon Cogan this week.

"Watching Barbaro win the Derby was probably the most exciting Derby I've watched in person," said Flay, referring to the popular 2006 champion who died the following year after complications from a shattered leg.

Flay also said being the grand marshal of the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade was an honor for him, adding that he was impressed to see how locals come out to support the festival's longest-running event.

"As a gift I was also given a bottle of bourbon from every distillery in Kentucky, which I am still trying to get through," Flay said.

Another of his favorites is the Churchill Downs backside early in the morning in the days leading up to the most exciting two minutes in sports.

"You get an up-close view of all of the Derby contenders warming up before the big day, and you get to hear the backstretch chatter about who's training well and who's not," Flay said.

