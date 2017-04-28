Jimmy John's to offer $1 subs for Customer Appreciation Day

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day. (Source: Jimmy John's)

(RNN) - Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering $1 subs Tuesday, May 2 for its Customer Appreciation Day, the company stated.

NOTE: NOT ALL JIMMY JOHN'S LOCATIONS ARE PARTICIPATING. To see if a nearby store is offering the special, click here.

The offer is for the Nos. 1 through 6 subs, plus the JJBLT (plus tax). The special price will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. at participating locations.

"$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John's owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh is all about," said founder Jimmy John Liautaud in a news release Friday.

Limit one $1 sub per person, Jimmy John's stated. Good for in-store purchases only, and the offer is not valid for online ordering. Also, no delivery will be available for $1 subs.

