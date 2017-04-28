UConn's Enoch transferring to UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will be adding another big man to the men's basketball team, but fans have to wait a year before seeing on the KFC Yum! Center hardwood.

The university announced today that Steven Enoch, a 6-10, forward from Norwalk, CT, is leaving the University of Connecticut to play for the Cardinals.

"When we worked out Steven, we came away extremely impressed with his offensive skills," said UofL Coach Rick Pitino in a statement announcing Enoch's transfer. "He has good size with terrific potential. It will be great to have him training with us for a year before he joins a great class with him becoming eligible the following year."

Last season at UConn, Enoch averaged 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 29 games, making three starts. Enoch played in 27 games as a freshman, totaling 44 points and 40 rebounds for the season.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Enoch must sit out one season. He will have two years of eligibility at Louisville.

