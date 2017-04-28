McCracken Co., KY attorney charged with stealing settlement money from clients

A McCracken County, Kentucky attorney is facing theft charges after allegedly not paying settlement fees to his clients.

James “Grant” King was arrested on two counts of theft stemming from an investigation that began in February 2017.

The investigation showed that in February of 2016, King was hired to represent a couple who had been involved in an accident.

King was to supposed to negotiate a settlement agreement with Nationwide Insurance. Within six weeks of being hired, King had settled both claims, collecting a combined $93,000. King did not consult his clients to seek their approval on the amounts being settled for; they only found out after they began investigating themselves.

After being told by Nationwide Insurance that the case had been settled, the clients confronted King.

King said the paperwork must have been misplaced and the money was still sitting in escrow. The clients then filed a criminal complaint with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were able to view King’s escrow account statements. The statements showed King deposited all of the money in March and April of 2016, and by the end of April all of the money had been removed from the account.

Transaction records showed approximately half of the money went to King himself, with the rest being written for payroll, personal expenses and what is believed to be other clients that he may have owed money to.

Detectives were unable to locate any records where the clients in this case received any money or where any medical bills associated from the accident had been paid.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials say additional charges are likely.

