KDF Marathon, miniMarathon to impact weekend traffic

Street closures related to the event will begin as early as 9 a.m. Friday. (Source: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon will take place simultaneously Saturday leading to numerous road closures.

Starting at Brook and Main Street at 7:30 a.m., runners will make their way through Museum Row, by Churchill Downs and Iroquois Park, winding through the Highlands before ending at Preston and Witherspoon.

Street closures related to the event will begin as early as 9 a.m. Friday. To see a map of the closures click here.

This street will have NO PARKING from 7 am on 4/28 to 4 pm on 4/29.

Preston Street – from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

The following street will be closed from 9 am on 4/28 to 4 pm on 4/29

River Road – from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

The below-listed streets will be closed from 4 am to 4 pm on 4/29

Main Street – from Jackson Street to Brook Street

Preston Street – from Main Street to River Road

Witherspoon Street – from Floyd Street to Clay Street

The following streets will be closed from 7 am until 4 pm on 4/29

Official Start: Brook Street & Main Street

Main Street – from Jackson Street to 20th Street

20th Street – from Main Street to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Muhammad Ali – From 15th Street to 18th Street

18th Street – from Muhammad Ali to Broadway

Broadway – from Dixie to 2nd Street

4th Street – from Broadway to Oakdale

Park Avenue – from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street – from Park Avenue to Magnolia

Magnolia – from 4th Street to 6th Street

Central Avenue – from Taylor Blvd to 2nd Street

The following Streets will be closed from 6 am until 4 pm on 4/29.

3rd Street – from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway

3rd Street – from Central Avenue to Broadway

2nd Street – from Broadway to Main Street (New Marathon Course)

The following Streets will be closed from 7 am until 4 pm on 4/29.

Southern Parkway – from 3rd St. to New Cut Road

Iroquois Park (The Park will close at 6 am)

Taylor Blvd. – from Huntoon to Kenwood (Cross Traffic will be allowed)

The following Streets will be closed from 8 am until 4 pm on 4/29.

Breckenridge Street – from 3rd to Barret Avenue

Barret Avenue to Winter Avenue

Winter to Baxter Avenue

Baxter Avenue to Broadway

Broadway to 3rd Street (North westbound lanes for runners) – Use two-way traffic on south Eastbound Broadway.

Broadway I-65N Ramp exit 136A will be shut down. Access to I-65N exit to 136B only.

Cross traffic will be allowed at all intersections when it does not affect the race.

This is the 44th year for the miniMarathon and 16th year for the Marathon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.