Grant Co. Schools warning parents about whooping cough spike

Grant County School are warning parents to watch out for whooping cough after 19 active cases have been confirmed in the district.

Whooping cough, also known as Pertussis, can cause serious illness in children, teens and adults. Symptoms typically develop about a week after being exposes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include: Runny nose, low-grade fever, occasional cough and apnea. Because early symptoms are usually the same as a common cold, whooping cough often goes undiagnosed until more severe symptoms appear.

Later symptoms include: Rapid and high-pitched coughing, vomiting during coughing fits and exhaustion. Coughing fits can go on for 10 weeks or more.

Most healthy individuals recover well but it can be very dangerous for infants and those with health issues.

For additional information, contact the Northern Kentucky Health Department: 859-363-2071

