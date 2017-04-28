Louisville doctor settles in Medicare fraud case

LMPD responded to a call of a body Friday morning.More >>
LMPD responded to a call of a body Friday morning.More >>
Kuhn specializes in allergy, asthma and immunology and runs multiple medical offices in Louisville, Danville, and Glasgow, Kentucky.More >>
Kuhn specializes in allergy, asthma and immunology and runs multiple medical offices in Louisville, Danville, and Glasgow, Kentucky.More >>
Hit-and-miss showers are expected in parts of WAVE Country on Friday, just ahead of more widespread wet weather on Saturday.More >>
Hit-and-miss showers are expected in parts of WAVE Country on Friday, just ahead of more widespread wet weather on Saturday.More >>
Street closures related to the event will begin as early as 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
Street closures related to the event will begin as early as 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>