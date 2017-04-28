Louisville doctor settles in Medicare fraud case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE Country physician has reached a settlement in which federal investigators said he filed false claims to several health care programs.

Forrest S. Kuhn, Jr., M.D. agreed to pay more than $751,000 to settle accusations that he violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and other government health care programs. Kuhn specializes in allergy, asthma and immunology and runs multiple medical offices in Louisville, Danville, and Glasgow, Kentucky.

"Unfortunately, the strength of our healthcare system is eroded by a minority of providers who, by carelessness or outright fraud, overcharge the government and other payors through improper billing," U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., who is no relation to the defendant, stated. "Losses due to false healthcare claims are staggering, amounting to billions of dollars annually. In an effort to control these losses and force accountability, my Office, the Department of Justice and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office vigorously pursue and recover false and fraudulent billings as one of their highest priorities."

According to the settlement agreement, the United States and the Commonwealth of Kentucky claim that Dr. Kuhn submitted or caused to be submitted claims for payment for allergy tests that were never performed to the Medicare Program, the Medicaid Program, the Tricare Program and the Federal Employee Health Benefit plan between January 2, 2006, and July 31, 2015.

"This doctor was billing Federal health care programs for services he never rendered," Derrick L. Jackson, the Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta said. "Schemes such as this cost taxpayers huge amounts of money and deprive programs like Medicare and Medicaid of the ability to deliver health care to the elderly, indigent and disabled."

According to the terms of the agreement, Dr. Kuhn must pay more than $416,000 to the Federal Government and around $334,000 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

