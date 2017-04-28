KSP releases name of trooper who shot suspect

Kentucky State Police has released the name of the trooper who is now on paid leave after he shot a man who ran over the Clay police chief.

The shooting happened Tuesday night just south of Dixon on US 41-A.

[PREVIOUS: KSP releases name of officer involved in Webster Co. shooting]

State police say the trooper, identified as decorated 16-year veteran Master Trooper William Braden, and Chief ChrisEvitts had arrested two men accused of passing counterfeit bills.

As the officers gathered evidence, Alex Harvey of Dixon got control of the police cruiser, started to drive away and ran over the chief. Braden then shot Harvey in the torso.

Chief Evitts was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Harvey is stable at St. Vincent.

Harvey and Damien Golike of Henderson are facing charges in the counterfeiting investigation and the assault of the Chief and the trooper.

