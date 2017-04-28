UPDATE: Shively police officer, man he shot identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shively police officer and the man he shot during a run Thursday evening have been identified.

Officer Chad Kolter was the first officer to respond to a report of a suicidal man in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive near Crums Lane, Shively Police Department spokesman Sgt. Josh Myers said. Kolter spotted the man, who Myers identified as William L. Bordeau, holding a gun inside or in front of a detached garage outside his home. Myers said he could not comment on the events that led Kolter to shoot Bordeau, who was hit by two bullets - one in the upper portion of his body and the other in a lower extremity. Bordeau's condition is listed as stable.

The police officer was not injured.

Kolter came to the Shively Police Department just over four years ago with prior law enforcement experience, Myers said. Kolter is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, which is standard operating procedure in a case like this.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit is handling the criminal portion of the investigation. The Shively Police Department is handling the internal investigation.

Myers said Bordeau called 911, and Kolter was dispatched to the home. Bordeau could face charges related to the incident, Myers added.

