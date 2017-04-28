Humorist Jeanne Robertson to hold show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Humorist Jeanne Robertson stopped by WAVE 3 News Midday on Friday to discuss her upcoming Louisville show.

This former Miss North Carolina stands tall at six-foot-two and is known for her infectious personality, heart, and sense of humor.

Robertson said she finds humor in everyday life and hopes that show attendees enjoy that humor.

"The best place to always begin laughing is at ourselves," Robertson said. "Then we take a look at our family."

Her show will be held Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Browne Theatre.

To get tickets to the Jeanne Robertson's show click here.

