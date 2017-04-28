Florida boy among 5 students hit by car has died

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida sheriff's deputy was sleeping Thursday afternoon when his 11-year-old daughter called and asked him to pick her up at her school bus stop. Seconds later, she started screaming into the phone, "Dad, help me, help me!"
Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan "JJ" Quintana told reporters at a news conference Friday that he assumed the worst as he jumped out of bed and ran barefoot to the bus stop. He found his daughter safe, but immediately saw the carnage left when a suspected drunken driver hit five of her fellow Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students as they were walking home from the stop.
Quintana, 30, ran back home for his patrol car, yelled for his wife to toss him his keys and some shoes and drove back to the scene to assist the injured children. By then, two nurses had stopped to help the injured students.
The deputy - still limping and visibly shaken Friday - said a witness at the scene pointed out the car that had allegedly just crashed into the children.
Quintana saw the black vehicle had hit another car about 4,000 feet (1,219.2 meters) down the road. The driver then stumbled out of the vehicle. A woman who was four months pregnant was injured in that crash, according to authorities. They didn't release her name.
Quintana arrested John Camfield, 48, of nearby Davenport, a former law enforcement officer who worked for 10 different agencies in Mississippi - including Yalobusha County Sheriff's Office, Tunica County Sheriff's Office, Oxford Police Department and Hernando Police Department - before moving to Florida in 2012.
Officials said Jahiem Robertson, 13, died of his injuries Friday morning in an Orlando hospital. Another child, John Mena, also 13, remains in intensive care with orbital fractures. Three other children - Jonte Robinson, 15; Jasmine Robertson, 14; and Rylan Pryce, 12 - suffered minor injuries. It was unclear whether they were related.
Speaking at the press conference Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Camfield refused to take a breath test after his arrest and was "critiquing" the deputies who were processing his case. "He was critiquing the steps they were taking and complimenting them," Judd told reporters on Friday. "He said, 'You guys know what you are doing around here.' "
In fact, Judd added, Camfield was being somewhat lighthearted until a lieutenant advised him that two of the children he hit were in critical condition.
"He said, if that's the case, put me under the jail," Judd said.
At that point, he agreed to take a breath test and a blood draw.
"Seven hours after the crash, he still read a .14," nearly twice Florida legal limit.
Judd said the bus had driven away just before the crash. He added that the students were not in the road when the car hit them.
"They weren't misbehaving in any way. They were just being middle school children on their way home," Judd said. "This drunk man in a car drove off the road and ran through those children, scattering them like a bowling ball through bowling pins."
Judd said a sheriff in Mississippi who Camfield once worked for described him as "one of the very best detectives we've ever had, but he had a problem - alcohol, the bottle."
Camfield was scheduled to make a first appearance in court Friday afternoon. He faces multiple charges, including DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.
Polk County is between Orlando and Tampa in central Florida.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>