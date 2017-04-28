Derby desserts from The Bakery at Sullivan University (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Executive Pastry Chef Robin Richardson from The Bakery at Sullivan University has provided recipes for Derby desserts.

Commonwealth Tart

Serves: 12

Recipe:

4 large eggs

3 ¾ cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons dry milk

2 tablespoons pastry flour

Pinch of salt

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

2 cups vegetable oil

1 cup mini-chocolate chips

1 cup pecan pieces

1 12-inch pastry shell

¼ cup bourbon



Whisk together eggs and powdered sugar until combined. Add dry milk, pastry flour, salt, vanilla and oil. Mix well.



Stir in chocolate chips and pecan pieces. Place in the pastry shell and refrigerate overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake tart for 35 to 45 minutes.

Remove pie from oven and use a toothpick to poke a few holes. Pour the desired amount of bourbon over pie and let soak in.

Slice and serve.



Ganache Bourbon Balls from The Bakery at Sullivan University

Makes: 3 dozen

Recipe:

½ pound dark chocolate

6 tablespoons heavy cream

6 tablespoons bourbon

3 ounces white cake

Dark coating chocolate

To create the ganache, heat cream to steaming in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Pour over dark chocolate in a large mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap for at least 15 minutes.

In a separate bowl, crumble white cake and mix in bourbon.

Stir chocolate and cream mixture until well blended.

Add the white cake mixture to the chocolate ganache and stir until blended.

Cover and place in the refrigerator until the ganache mixture is set up, about two hours.

Melt dark coating chocolate. With a scoop, form the desired size ball from the ganache mixture. Dip the ganache ball in the coating chocolate to cover. Let the excess run off and set on parchment paper until it is set.





Macaron

Serves: 12

Recipe:

1 cup confectioner's sugar

½ cup almond flour

2 ½ teaspoons cocoa powder

3 egg whites

Pinch of salt

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate

12 ounces heavy cream

1 ounce bourbon

1 teaspoon mint extract

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

In a food processor, combine confectioner's sugar, almond flour and cocoa powder. Blend until combined, about two minutes. Remove from food processor, sift and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites on high until foamy, about two minutes. Add salt, cream of tartar and granulated sugar.

Beat until stiff peaks form, about five minutes. Fold in the flour mixture until combined. It should create

a thick batter that flows like lava.

Transfer mixture to a pastry bag. Pipe out one-inch rounds on a Silpat-lined baking sheet. Let them sit until they are no longer sticky.

Place in oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until you can peel them off the sheet easily.

For the filling, place the chocolate in a double boiler over high heat. Stir occasionally until melted, about

15 minutes.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat cream until steamy, about five minutes.

Whisk cream into chocolate. Stir in bourbon and mint extract. Let cool.

To assemble, pipe a small amount of filling onto a macaron and place another macaron on top.





Mint Julep Cream Pie

Recipe:

1 8-inch pre-baked pie shell

Chocolate bourbon pastry cream:

2 cups whole milk

½ cup sugar, divided

1 large egg

2 large egg yolks

1/3 cup cornstarch

1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup jarred chocolate sauce

¼ cup bourbon

1 teaspoons vanilla extract



Mint whipped cream:

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup confectioner's sugar

1½ teaspoon peppermint extract

Chocolate curls and fresh mint, to garnish

In a medium saucepan, bring milk and ¼ cup sugar to a boil over medium heat.

Sift cornstarch with remaining ¼ cup sugar into a bowl; combine. Whisk in egg and yolks to form a light yellow, smooth paste. Very slowly pour hot milk over egg mixture, whisking constantly; transfer mixture back to the saucepan, return to heat.

Bring mixture to a simmer stirring with a whisk constantly over medium heat; cook until thickened, about 4 minutes.

Remove from heat; stir in butter, chocolate sauce, bourbon and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Cool completely; fill the pie shell.

Whip cream, confectioner's sugar and peppermint extract until medium peaks form.

Top pie with whipped cream; chill at least two hours. Garnish with chocolate curls and mint.

