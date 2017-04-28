NKU's baseball coach suspended for bumping ump

Northern Kentucky University baseball head coach Todd Asalon has been suspended four games by the NCAA for unsportsmanlike conduct in Wednesday night’s game against the University of Louisville.

Asalon bumped an umpire with his chest after he was ejected from the game.

UofL rallied to beat NKU 6-4. Norse head coach Todd Asalon missed the Cards comeback (and he may miss a few games after this) pic.twitter.com/jD8F54zuEw — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) April 27, 2017

“As an athletic department that places great value on integrity, we expect our coaches, student-athletes and staff to carry themselves in a respectful manner,” said NKU AD Ken Bothof. “Coach Asalon’s actions during Wednesday’s game do not meet these standards. This recent action is inconsistent with his previous representation as our head coach and we expect this will be an isolated incident.”

“I realize that my behavior was entirely unacceptable and fully accept the consequences,” stated Asalon. “I apologize to Northern Kentucky University, my student-athletes and the NKU fans for failing to represent them in a manner fit for Norse Nation.”

