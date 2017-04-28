Elizabethtown man charged in arson cases

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A person has been arrested in connection with a string of suspicious fires that happened over a period of 22 days.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

The first fire was set March 26 in the yard of a home in the 300 block of Central Avenue in Elizabethtown. The fire burned itself out before reaching the home. On April 15, firefighters were called back to the same house, which this time was engulfed in flames. The unoccupied building was destroyed.

Elizabethtown firefighters were called out again two days later, this time to fight a fire in an unoccupied home in the 200 block of Brown Street. That house was also destroyed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Shively police officer, man he shot identified

+ LMPD investigating homicide in Russell neighborhood

+ Machete attack at Transylvania University possibly politically motivated

On April 28, Elizabethtown police arrested David Dudgeon, 43, of Elizabethtown, on three counts of arson 2nd degree. Dudgeon told police he used a cigarette lighter to set each of the fire and described how he started them.

Dudgeon is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.