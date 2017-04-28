Great Balloon Glow postponed due to severe weather threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival officials announced the threat of severe weather Friday night will delay or move several events.

The U.S. Bank Great Balloon Glow has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather. It has been rescheduled for Saturday night at the same time and location as long as the weather permits.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The Daya concert at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront is still expected to occur but may be delayed if inclement weather occur.

The Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes event has been moved to the Danny Davis Arena, 4400 Shepherdsville Road, due to the severe weather potential.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Linkin' Bridge to sing 'My Old Kentucky Home' to open Pegasus Parade

+ KDF Marathon, miniMarathon to impact weekend traffic

+ Annie Moore's Derby Diary (is a painful one!)

The Marathon and miniMarathon are set to start on time Saturday morning. Race organizers said they are already ahead of schedule with set-up based on the weather information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.